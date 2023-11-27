Search for man missing from custody in Enniskillen

Police are appealing to anyone with information on 34-year-old Duane Farry, who absconded from police custody in the Enniskillen area earlier this evening, to contact them.

Mr Farry absconded from police custody at approximately 6.50pm this evening, Monday 27th November, while being dealt with for a medical issue.

Inspector Brown said: “Duane Farry was arrested earlier today on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

Advertisement

“He is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde hair and multiple tattoos to both arms. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white t-shirt, and was handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.

“We are advising the public to not approach this man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Police would also appeal directly to Duane hand himself in.

“I want to reassure the local community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.

There have been reports of a high police presence in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen tonight. Meanwhile, a small aircraft has been heard circling over the town, although is not known if this is connected to the incident.