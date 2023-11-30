Man arrested in connection with Fermanagh burglaries

POLICE have arrested a man in relation to nine ATM burglaries and attempted burglaries across the North, including two in Fermanagh.

The 42-year-old was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch yesterday (Wednesday, November 29th).

“The man has since been transported to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning,” said Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan.

“He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We hope this arrest shows that we are 100% committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.

“Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/“

The incidents the man is being investigated in relation to took place between February and March this year in Irvinestown, Derrylin, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Coleraine, Ballymena, and Dungiven.