Local protesters show support for Palestine

SHOW OF SUPPORT... Protestors display their pro-Palestinian placards at the protest in Enniskillen.

FERMANAGH people joined thousands that gathered at rallies in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast at the weekend to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine campaigner, John Hurson, and former local Independent Councillor, Eamon Keenan, were the speakers at the Palestine solidarity protest at the Diamond in Enniskillen on Saturday.

“In the year 2023, we are watching a genocide unfold before our very eyes, and it is a genocide backed by the West at the minute,” Mr Hurson told the crowd.

