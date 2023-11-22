Lisnaskea loses its last remaining bank

LISNASKEA’S last remaining bank is to close following the announcement that Ulster Bank is to shut its doors next year.

The announcement came yesterday as Lisnaskea was named as one of 10 branches in the North to be axed on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

In an Ulster Bank document seen by the Herald, during January 2019 to January 2023, counter transactions for personal customers decreased by 31 per cent while in 2022, 63 per cent of Lisnaskea customers used either the online Anytime banking service or the bank’s mobile app.

The document went on to state that last year, only 18 personal customers used the branch on a regular basis with 318 business customers doing likewise.

To read more on this story – including full local reaction to the news – see today’s Fermanagh Herald.

Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0