Legion calls on the public to take part in remembrance

THIS year Enniskillen Royal British Legion is inviting the community to take part in the Act of Remembrance Ceremony for the millions of soldiers who served in both world wars and more recent conflicts, at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 12th at 10.45am.

They also asked the community to take part by remembering that the Act of Remembrance can be commemorated by pausing for the two-minute silence again from home or wherever you find yourself at 11am.

As in years prior to the pandemic, government, civic and armed forces representatives, and other VIPs, will be present for the Enniskillen commemoration, will join the Royal British Legion to mark the Act of Remembrance at the cenotaph.

They will be invited to carry out their own Act of Remembrance led by Viscount Brookeborough, Lord Lieutenant for Fermanagh from the Enniskillen Branch. Comrade Richard Lucas, vice chairman of the Royal British Legion (Enniskillen Branch) will deliver the Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph.

“Enniskillen Cathedral is filming and live-streaming the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance on Sunday November 12th which can be accessed through St. Macartin’s Cathedral website, www.enniskillencathedral.com,” said chairman of the Royal British Legion in Enniskillen, Richard Lucas.

“The Service of Remembrance, will take place in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, led by The Very Rev Dean Kenneth Hall.This will provide an opportunity for our community to Pause, Reflect and Remember, honouring the sacrifice of the fallen and valour of our veterans.”

Mr Lucas added, “The Royal British Legion Hall in Enniskillen will be open until Saturday 11th November from 11am-4pm for those wishing to purchase poppies and poppy wreaths.

“The Poppy Appeal and the valuable work of the Royal British Legion ensures that veterans and Service families are looked after no matter what challenges they, and the country, face.”

Mr \Lucas thanked the community for their support and co-operation for Remembrance Sunday this year, which will enable the Act of Remembrance to proceed in a safe and dignified way.

