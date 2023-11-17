+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineLakelanders light up the pool in opening gala
A SPLASHNG TIME… Tori Veitch charges down the lane.

Lakelanders light up the pool in opening gala

Posted: 2:41 pm November 17, 2023

Over 200 swimmers took to the pool at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen for the first gala of the season, organised and hosted by the Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club.

Gold medals were achieved by Mollie Kate Brewster, Michael Carron, Darragh Collins, Sophie Hanna, Jakub Mikiewicz Lumayad, Crea Mullen, Ava Neal, Erin Salcedo, Keira Salcedo and Emma Speer.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

