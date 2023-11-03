Keeping Kilcoo in range is key, says Jones

GOING INTO BATTLE ONCE MORE...Ryan Jones in action during the 2021 Ulster Final at the Athletic Grounds when Derrygonnelly and Kilcoo last met.

KILCOO claimed their 11th Down Championship in 12 years when they dispatched Burren with relative ease just over a fortnight ago.

Next, it’s Derrygonnelly’s turn to give them a rattle.

The teams last met in the 2021 Ulster Club Final on a day the Harps might prefer to forget.

Advertisement

After keeping with the Down men for 15 minutes they pulled away to win 3-10 to 0-3.

Ryan Jones was the captain that day and scored two points as their hopes of an Ulster Final came crashing down. Almost two years on, he still hasn’t watched that game back.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/