ON FORM… Irene Clements, left, helped Ireland secure a team silver in the Women's Over-60 category at the British & Irish Cross Country Championships.

Glasgow glory for Clements

Posted: 2:30 pm November 16, 2023

CLONES athlete Irene Clements was part of the Ireland team which claimed a silver medal at the British & Irish Masters Cross Country Championships at Tollcross Park in Glasgow.

Hosted by team Scotland, Clements took part in a competitive 6000m race where women from 35 to 60 took part.

