GALLERY: Greats and glamour at Fermanagh All-Stars

DERRYGONNELLY’S Garvan Jones and Sarah McCarville from Aghadrumsee were the big winners at the Fermanagh GAA Club All-Star Awards on Friday night as they claimed Men’s and Ladies ‘Player of the Year’ accolades at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen.

Check out our gallery below for pictures from the event, which was organised and hosted by Teemore Shamrocks GFC!

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Advertisement