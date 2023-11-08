Four arrested after dramatic Enniskillen chase

Four suspects remain in police custody today following a dramatic car chase in Enniskillen yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), which brought traffic in the county town to a standstill.

The PSNI have revealed details of yesterday’s incident, which came after a shoplifting incident in Omagh and ended with a crash on the Wellington Road in Enniskillen.

“Crews from District Support Team (DST) and Local Policing Teams in Omagh and Enniskillen worked together yesterday afternoon following a high value shoplifting incident in Omagh,” said a PSNI spokesman.

Advertisement

“The suspect vehicle was sighted by DST on the Wellington Road, Enniskillen. Initially the driver stopped when signalled to do so however quickly changed his mind narrowly missing police.

“A short pursuit ensued which ended on the opposite end of the Wellington Road where the suspect vehicle collided with two oncoming vehicles, thankfully everyone escaped without serious injuries.”

Four suspects were arrested for a range of offence, dating back to 2016. According to police, they face 46 charges of theft, 18 of going equipped for theft, one of attempted theft, two of burglary, one robbery, four charges of criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

“All four suspects remain in police custody and are currently assisting police with enquiries,” the spokesman added.