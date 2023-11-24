+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Former policeman to stand trial for attempted murder

Former policeman to stand trial for attempted murder

Posted: 4:09 pm November 24, 2023

AN Enniskillen native will stand trial next year on a murder bid charge for driving his car through the display window of an undertaker’s business in Scotland.

William ‘Bill’ McBurnie, a photographer and former policeman, was said to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place back in December, 2022.

His ex-partner and her mother were in the premises of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, Jedburgh, when a vehicle crashed through the shopfront.

McBurnie – who ran a freelance photography business in Jedburgh – has been remanded in custody since last December.

The vehicle was lodged inside the premises which contain a mortuary. Checks were made on the safety of the building decorated in Christmas lights.

Ms Turnbull opened her undertaker’s business in March, 2022.

Nearby roads in Jedburgh town centre were sealed off for several hours as emergency services dealt with the incident including treatment to the injured women.

He is accused of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life, and attempted murder with a domestic aggravation.

The other charges against him are engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive to an ex-partner, driving while over the alcohol limit, failing to comply with an undertaking and breaching a bail condition relating to his ex-partner.

