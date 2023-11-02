+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WINNERS... Nicola Belshaw, James McKenna, Michelle Baird, Rosemary McKenna, Frances Cathcart and Pascal Whitely.

Five awards for Manor House Hotel

Posted: 4:16 pm November 2, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Manor House Country Hotel recently picked up a staggering five awards at the prestigious and renowned Irish Hotel Awards.

Held at 33 Railway Street in Lisburn, the Irish Hotel Awards were held to celebrate the commitment, dedication and excellence of the top hospitality hotspots in Ireland, for the past year.

The Manor House Country Hotel was nominated for nine awards, taking home five accolades, including the ‘Ulster Hotel Restaurant of the Year’ award on the night.

