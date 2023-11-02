Five awards for Manor House Hotel

THE Manor House Country Hotel recently picked up a staggering five awards at the prestigious and renowned Irish Hotel Awards.

Held at 33 Railway Street in Lisburn, the Irish Hotel Awards were held to celebrate the commitment, dedication and excellence of the top hospitality hotspots in Ireland, for the past year.

The Manor House Country Hotel was nominated for nine awards, taking home five accolades, including the ‘Ulster Hotel Restaurant of the Year’ award on the night.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/