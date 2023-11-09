+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TAKING PRIDE... Fermanagh Pride team pictured with Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID and staff from the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen.

Fermanagh Pride to paint the town red this weekend

Posted: 11:55 am November 9, 2023

While preparations are well underway for Fermanagh’s first ever Pride celebration next year, you won’t have to wait until June to enjoy some rainbow-filled fun, with two ‘big drag’ events taking place at the Westville Hotel this weekend.

The Big Pride Drag Show takes place this Friday, November 10th. The top-class entertainment will be led by Lisbellaw man John Hamilton as Viva La Diva, followed by an after party with DJ Gypsy Darling.

John is returning home to Fermanagh with his showteam, all the way from his famous bar Poptastic on Manchester’s Canal Street.

Then the next evening, Saturday November 11th, trad music aficionado Gypsy Darling will be leading a ‘Big Queer Ceili’ for a night of ‘ceol agus craic’ at the Westville. Young LGBT musicians The Rainbow Reels are also travelling from Belfast for the event.

Tickets for the fundraising events are £15 each, but there is a combined ticket for both evenings at a discounted £25. Both events are over 18s only.

For more information click here.

 

