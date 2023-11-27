+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAExperienced trio withdraw from county panel
NOT AVAILABLE... Three of Fermanagh's longest-serving players, Seán Quigley and Ryan and Conall Jones, have withdrawn from the county panel for the coming season.

Experienced trio withdraw from county panel

Posted: 3:36 pm November 27, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH GAA has confirmed that three of their longest-serving players, Ryan and Conall Jones, and Seán Quigley, have ruled themselves out of the county panel for the coming season.

In a statement released on social media on Monday afternoon, Fermanagh GAA confirmed the news.

“Ryan and Conall Jones along with Seán Quigley have confirmed to Fermanagh Senior Football manager Kieran Donnelly that they are unavailable to the Fermanagh GAA Senior Football Team in 2024. They all have unavoidable work and travel commitments,” said the statement.

Advertisement

“Fermanagh GAA thank them for their services over the years and hope to see them back in the green jersey at some point in the years ahead.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Baldwin blasts CCCC’s proposal Captain O’Hanlon looks to lead by example First-half goals cost Belcoo

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:36 pm November 27, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA