Experienced trio withdraw from county panel

FERMANAGH GAA has confirmed that three of their longest-serving players, Ryan and Conall Jones, and Seán Quigley, have ruled themselves out of the county panel for the coming season.

In a statement released on social media on Monday afternoon, Fermanagh GAA confirmed the news.

“Ryan and Conall Jones along with Seán Quigley have confirmed to Fermanagh Senior Football manager Kieran Donnelly that they are unavailable to the Fermanagh GAA Senior Football Team in 2024. They all have unavoidable work and travel commitments,” said the statement.

“Fermanagh GAA thank them for their services over the years and hope to see them back in the green jersey at some point in the years ahead.”

