Erne u3a celebrating its 20th anniversary

PARTY TIME... Patricia Donnelly from Erne U3A ahead of the 20th birthday celebration at Fermanagh House on Monday 13th November from 11am-1pm.

AFTER over two decades of existence, the Erne u3a group is committed to helping recently retired people ‘beat isolation’ by finding new pastimes and making new friends.

Set up by Professor Pierre Vellas in France in 1973, the non-profit organisation, u3a, has became an international movement with branches dotted in many countries across Europe.

The local branch, which meets once a month at the Fermanagh House in Enniskillen, is set to celebrate its 20th birthday on Monday, November 13.

