Erne Fours success for Enniskillen rowers

LEADING LADIES… Enniskillen Royal Boat Club’s Isabella Wright, Kate Huddlestone, Acorn Cassidy and Zara Welsh winners of the J18A 4X-. The girls also won the Junior Fours Cup and the Amanda McManus Memorial Trophy for the Fastest Women’s crew over the 6km course.

THE Enniskillen Royal Boat Club picked up a host of medals at the well-attended and hugely popular Erne Fours Head which took place along Lough Erne on Saturday.

Over 110 crews competed across the four-mile course in the two categories, with 61 male crews participating in Race One, while 51 female crews competed in Race Two later on in the day.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition