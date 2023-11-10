Enniskillen’s Owens is aiming for Euro glory

FIGHT TALK… Erne Boxing Club representative Rhys Owens is set to compete at the Under-22 European Boxing Championships.

ENNISKILLEN boxer Rhys Owens says he’s ‘focused and locked in’ ahead of the start of the Under-22 European Boxing Championship on Sunday.

After a fairytale season, which saw Owens win his first National title, the 21-year-old has been selected to represent Ireland at the major games.

It’s going to be the first time that the Erne Boxing Club representative will have competed at a European Championship and he’s looking forward to pulling on the Ireland jersey.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0