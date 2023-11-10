+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen’s Owens is aiming for Euro glory
FIGHT TALK… Erne Boxing Club representative Rhys Owens is set to compete at the Under-22 European Boxing Championships.

Enniskillen’s Owens is aiming for Euro glory

Posted: 9:17 am November 10, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN boxer Rhys Owens says he’s ‘focused and locked in’ ahead of the start of the Under-22 European Boxing Championship on Sunday.

After a fairytale season, which saw Owens win his first National title, the 21-year-old has been selected to represent Ireland at the major games.

It’s going to be the first time that the Erne Boxing Club representative will have competed at a European Championship and he’s looking forward to pulling on the Ireland jersey.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Over 300 competitors face the ‘Fear’ Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast Reihill praises team’s character

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:17 am November 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA