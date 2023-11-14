Enniskillen man in Australian hospital after road crash

ACCIDENT... Beoan Jones (centre) of Enniskillen was involved in a serious road traffic accident near Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia.

AN ENNISKILLEN mother has spoken of her son’s traffic accident near Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Beoan Jones, 25, whose sisters Oonagh and Niamh recently did a fund-raising charity climb of Mt Kilimanjaro in memory of their sister Erne, was run over by a car last Saturday and was said to be in critical condition upon arrival at hospital.

