Enniskillen man in Australian hospital after road crash
ACCIDENT... Beoan Jones (centre) of Enniskillen was involved in a serious road traffic accident near Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia.

Enniskillen man in Australian hospital after road crash

Posted: 3:39 pm November 14, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

AN ENNISKILLEN mother has spoken of her son’s traffic accident near Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Beoan Jones, 25, whose sisters Oonagh and Niamh recently did a fund-raising charity climb of Mt Kilimanjaro in memory of their sister Erne, was run over by a car last Saturday and was said to be in critical condition upon arrival at hospital.

