Enniskillen man accused of badger baiting

THE case of a Fermanagh man charged after a major PSNI swoop into animal cruelty is to be elevated to crown court for trial.

Jason Lee Kennedy (35) from Ross Road, Enniskillen is alleged to have caused suffering to badgers and cats through baiting and fighting which he recorded and supplied to others.

At present he faces a total of 36 charges comprising six counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals; causing or attempting to cause animal fights; being present at animal fights and possessing images or videos of animal fights.

There are also four counts each of supplying images of animal fights, killing or injuring wild animals and possessing wild animals. Offending is alleged to have occurred on both June 28 and July 4 2022. Causing unnecessary suffering relates to three counts each of badgers and cats.

The charges state he intentionally killed a badger and the counts of intentionally injuring also relates to badgers.

Finally, he was alleged to have been in possession of three live badgers and one dead. While no further details surrounding the circumstances of the case have not yet been disclosed, police at the time of confirmed Kennedy was arrested in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh on March 7 this year, when a number of dogs were also seized as part of the investigation.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Kennedy on continuing bail .

