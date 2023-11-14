Dublin delight for swimmer Ellie

STRONG SWIMMER… Ellie McCartney continued her impressive form at the Leinster Short Course Championship at the National Aquatic Centre.

ELLIE McCartney, who recently received a special recognition award from Swim Ulster, continued her impressive form at the Leinster Short Course Championship at the National Aquatic Centre.

McCartney’s championship journey began with a stellar performance in the 200m Breaststroke where she claimed a gold medal, clocking a season-best time of 2:28.78.

The victory not only showcased her prowess in breaststroke, but also set the tone for her subsequent events.

