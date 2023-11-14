+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDublin delight for swimmer Ellie
STRONG SWIMMER… Ellie McCartney continued her impressive form at the Leinster Short Course Championship at the National Aquatic Centre.

Dublin delight for swimmer Ellie

Posted: 3:30 pm November 14, 2023

ELLIE McCartney, who recently received a special recognition award from Swim Ulster, continued her impressive form at the Leinster Short Course Championship at the National Aquatic Centre.

McCartney’s championship journey began with a stellar performance in the 200m Breaststroke where she claimed a gold medal, clocking a season-best time of 2:28.78.

The victory not only showcased her prowess in breaststroke, but also set the tone for her subsequent events.

