Double delight for McGloin and Bogue

TWO Fermanagh inter-county ladies players have been named in the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship.

On Friday night, Molly McGloin and Blaithin Bogue were honoured at a special event in Croke Park in Dublin.

McGloin, from Newtownbutler, was selected in the full-back position, while Tempo’s Bogue was picked at right corner forward.

