Double delight for McGloin and Bogue
AWARDS… Molly McGloin and Blaithin Bogue were named in the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship.

Double delight for McGloin and Bogue

Posted: 2:59 pm November 7, 2023

TWO Fermanagh inter-county ladies players have been named in the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship.

On Friday night, Molly McGloin and Blaithin Bogue were honoured at a special event in Croke Park in Dublin.

McGloin, from Newtownbutler, was selected in the full-back position, while Tempo’s Bogue was picked at right corner forward.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

