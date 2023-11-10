+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineClogher Valley top the table
STRONG RUNNING... Kendall Johnston goes past the Virginia defender in Clogher Valley's win at Deerpark, Virginia.

Clogher Valley top the table

Posted: 9:38 am November 10, 2023

CLOGHER Valley’s women’s team mirrored their male 1st XV by sitting clear at the top of their league.

The Valley took the points in an away match to Virginia which was named the ‘top of the table clash’. Both sides are well clear of third placed Ballymena who the two teams had beaten by over 50 points.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’ The hurt of last year’s defeat spurs Belcoo on to win

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:38 am November 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA