Christmas cheer is alive and well at Charlie’s Bar

Alex Middlemas and Megan Daley with their dog Missy, Bar manager Una Burns and Martin McManus back in Charlies Bar after the Chrismas Video went viral. PICTURE: ANDREW PATON

JUST as the film ‘A Wonderful Life’ perfectly summed up the Christmas spirit, Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen has done the same with their latest TikTok video that’s now a viral sensation.

The heartwarming Christmas advert, which you can watch below, shows how a little friendliness can go a long way at this time of year and gives John Lewis – known for their tearjerking festive campaigns – a run for its money.

So much so that the retail giant even gave it the thumbs up. A post on the company’s TikTok account said: “We’re not crying, you are. Merry Christmas.”

Una Burns, bar manager of Charlie’s Bar, called the massive reaction to their video “unreal”.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing about it. UTV, BBC, Sky News, GB News and Channel 5 have all done pieces on it,” she explained.

