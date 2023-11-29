Caritas to kick off Christmas campaign on Friday

CHARITY supporting choir Caritas is to begin its annual series of concerts this weekend, with a heartwarming night at the Graan on Friday at 8pm.

Known as the ‘choir with the big heart,’ Caritas has successfully raised over £15,000 for local charities over recent years, and will be back out fundraising this festive season.

The Graan event on Friday will be an evening of Christmas carols, intertwined with readings chosen by Fr Brian D’Arcy. This event not only promises to bring alive the spirit of the festive season but also aims to make a meaningful impact on our community during a time when many are facing challenges.

Everyone is invited to the free event but are asked to support the local food bank, in the spirit of the giving. Donations can be made on the night, or online through a link that will be shared on Caritas social media pages.

Next up will be the Marble Arch Caves next Wednesday, December 6, where Caritas will be enchanting audiences in the subterranean wonderland, with tours starting at 6.30pm.

Continuing their festive journey, Caritas will then be spreading holiday cheer in Dunnes Stores, Enniskillen on Saturday, December 9, between 11am and 1pm. Shoppers can look forward to a lively and heartwarming performance as Caritas belts out their festive favourites, creating a joyful atmosphere that will add merriment to the shopping experience.

The choir’s musical talents will not only entertain but also contribute to a worthy cause, supporting Brightstarz in their mission to enhance the lives of individuals with learning or physical disabilities through leisure and arts activities.

The grand finale of Caritas’s festive calendar will be a concert on Thursday, December 21, at 8pm in the Ardhowen. Attendees are invited to join the celebration, with a donation going to the Aisling Centre, a professional counselling and psychotherapy service based in Enniskillen.

Booking details can be found on Caritas social media pages.

