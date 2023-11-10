Captain O’Hanlon looks to lead by example

NATURAL BORN LEADER… St Michael’s College captain Conor O’Hanlon is relishing the responsibility ahead of the upcoming campaign.

A FEW days out from the start of the MacRory Cup campaign, St Michael’s College captain Conor O’Hanlon feels that there is a ‘nice wee buzz’ in the camp.

First called up to the MacRory Cup team in 2021, O’Hanlon is a vastly experienced campaigner and he was impressive for his club Irvinestown in the recent Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship.

