+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAACaptain O’Hanlon looks to lead by example
NATURAL BORN LEADER… St Michael’s College captain Conor O’Hanlon is relishing the responsibility ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Captain O’Hanlon looks to lead by example

Posted: 8:49 am November 10, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FEW days out from the start of the MacRory Cup campaign, St Michael’s College captain Conor O’Hanlon feels that there is a ‘nice wee buzz’ in the camp.

First called up to the MacRory Cup team in 2021, O’Hanlon is a vastly experienced campaigner and he was impressive for his club Irvinestown in the recent Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Derby day decider for Kinawley and Belnaleck ‘It’s do or die’ warns Ryder, ahead of quarter-final Reihill praises team’s character

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:49 am November 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA