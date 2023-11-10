+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NEW DUO… Tommy Canning and Mark Stafford look on at Breda Park.

Canning ready for Dundela debut

Posted: 9:08 am November 10, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

NEW Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning says that taking on league leaders Dundela is the ‘perfect game’ as he makes his debut as manager at Ferney Park.

On Tuesday night, Canning was appointed as manager and he stood in as assistant manager on Saturday when the Mallards beat Knockbreda 2-1 at Breda Park.

The new Ballinamallard manager is now relishing the challenge of taking on the table toppers.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

