Canning ready for Dundela debut

NEW DUO… Tommy Canning and Mark Stafford look on at Breda Park.

NEW Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning says that taking on league leaders Dundela is the ‘perfect game’ as he makes his debut as manager at Ferney Park.

On Tuesday night, Canning was appointed as manager and he stood in as assistant manager on Saturday when the Mallards beat Knockbreda 2-1 at Breda Park.

The new Ballinamallard manager is now relishing the challenge of taking on the table toppers.

