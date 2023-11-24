+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCanning braced for difficult ’Stute test
GIVING ORDERS… Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning shouts on instructions to his players at Ferney Park.

Canning braced for difficult ’Stute test

Posted: 9:02 am November 24, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

BALLINAMALLARD manager Tommy Canning feels that there is a ‘lot to learn’ following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Newington at Ferney Park.

It looked for all the world that the Mallards were going to take a point from the game at the weekend, but Paul Donnelly struck to the Ballinamallard net in the fifth minute of injury time to seal a Newington win.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Canning ‘satisfied’ after first game in charge of Ducks Canning ready for Dundela debut All fun and games at the Futsall Schools’ Tournament

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:02 am November 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA