Byrne hits hat-trick in big derby victory

A FIRST half hat-trick from 17-year-old Joel Byrne helped Division One leaders Enniskillen Rangers to a comprehensive win over Enniskillen Athletic at The Ball Range.
There were two key saves from fellow Joel, Rangers’ keeper Joel Peden, at 0-0 before Byrne opened the scoring with a fantastic solo goal.
From there the hosts never looked back as Byrne fired another two, either side of a Mark Cutler header before second-half goals from Cutler, Jordan McClure, Jason Cluff and Ciaran Smith.
