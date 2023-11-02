+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING NEWS: Ryder steps down as Erne Gaels manager
BREAKING NEWS... Seamus Ryder has stepped down as Erne Gaels Belleek manager.

BREAKING NEWS: Ryder steps down as Erne Gaels manager

Posted: 2:41 pm November 2, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AFTER three years in charge, Seamus Ryder has stepped down as Erne Gaels Belleek manager.

Ryder, a former player with the Belleek side, led his team to the Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship title in 2021 and the Mannok Senior Football League Division One trophy in 2022.

Under Ryder’s guidance, Erne Gaels also reached two successive Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Finals, but on both occasions, the Belleek men were on the losing side.

In 2022, Ryder’s side suffered a 3-12 to 0-11 defeat to Enniskillen Gaels, while just two weeks ago, they were beaten 2-08 to 0-09 by Derrygonnelly Harps in the decider.

Read more in next Wednesday’s paper.

