Bogue in shock over GAA’s plans for hurling

NOT HAPPY… Fermanagh hurler Ryan Bogue is deeply frustrated following the new proposal set to be discussed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee at Croke Park next month.

FERMANAGH’s longest-serving inter-county hurler has branded the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee’s proposal to potentially exclude the Erne county from the Allianz Hurling League and top-tier competitions from 2025 as being ‘absolutely crazy’.

On Friday afternoon, the hurling world was sent reeling when it was revealed that CCCC delegates would next month vote on whether counties with less than five adult hurling clubs should only be allowed to compete in the Lory Meagher Cup, with no promotion available.

