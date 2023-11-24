Belleek’s Jamie set for Late Late Toy Show!

EVERY household in Belleek and beyond will be hooked on their screens this evening, with young local boy Jamie Robinson set to make his TV debut on the Late Late Toy Show.

Seven-year-old Jamie was selected from over 4,000 hopefuls from around the country to be one of the star guests on this year’s Toy Show, which airs tonight on RTE One at 9.35pm.

Details of Jamie’s appearance are being kept strictly under-wraps, so as not to spoil the show, but that has only added to the excitment and anticipation, particularly among the pupils and staff at St Davog’s PS, where his friends in Ms Gray’s class had even created a chart to count down the sleeps.

Make sure to tune in to watch drummer Jamie doing Fermanagh proud!

