Belleek Men’s Shed making a difference to community

MORE FUNDING is the key that will help keep Belleek Men’s Shed open.

The group which serves as a social group for men in the area has helped build new friendships, create new social activities and has helped make a difference to the village community by helping the Council plant trees and working alongside Belleek in Bloom by replacing the various plant boxes around the village.

The Shed also work with Extern at the Roscor Youth Village where they make hedgehog boxes and benches for the disabled kids who might want to use them.

However, in order to continue their good work, help is required by way of funding. While the meet-ups and the day trips have been of huge benefit to those who use the Men’s Shed, a helping hand is needed.

