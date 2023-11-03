Ballyhaise too strong for valiant Aghadrumsee

Aghadrumsee 2-08

Ballyhaise 2-17

DESPITE a valiant second half performance, Aghadrumsee ladies were knocked out of the Ulster Championship at the hands of a ruthless Ballyhaise on Saturday.

Played at St Macartan’s Park, Anthony Murphy’s side were second best and a blistering start from Ballyhaise was key to their nine-point victory.

Straight from the throw-in, Aghadrumsee opened the scoring, with Dearbhla Murray kicking over from distance to give her side an early lead.

From the resulting kick-out, Clodagh Clarke won possession for Ballyhaise. She fed the ball to the onrunning Ellie Brady and she slotted coolly to the net.

The early goal deflated Aghadrumsee’s spirits and Lucy Jayne Grant, Clarke, Elaine Brady and Emma Duggan added scores for the Cavan team.

Aghadrumsee were struggling to get their hands on the ball and they were dealt a further blow with 19 minutes played, when Ballyhaise netted a second goal.

A free-flowing counter attack saw Brady tee up the onrunning Duggan and she hammered the ball to the net, leaving ‘keeper Sarah Keenan rooted to the spot.

With 22 minutes gone, Aghadrumsee managed to muster a goal out of nothing, with substitute Aoife McCabe scoring a major against the run of play.

The Fermanagh county player turned the ball over high up the pitch and she coolly finished to the Ballyhaise net, to cut the deficit to six points.

Aghadrumsee weren’t able to capitalise on the lead though and Grant, Brady and Aoife Rudden extended the Ballyhaise advantage with scores from range.

The St Macartan’s ladies rallied late in the game and they managed to score three points, all coming from frees from the accurate Murray.

Ballyhaise finished the half on top and Brady and Clarke pushed the Cavan champions into a 2-10 to 1-05 lead at half time.

Following the restart, Aghadrumsee made the perfect start. A quick counter attack saw Erica Douglas tee up Laura Grew, who was fouled in the penalty area.

Monaghan whistler Anthony Marron awarded a penalty to Aghadrumsee and county player Grew slotted the ball to the bottom left corner from the spot.

Ballyhaise weren’t perturbed by the goal though and quickly added two scores apiece from Elaine Brady and Grant.

Leading by nine-points, the Cavan team stacked their defence when they were out of possession and Aghadrumsee weren’t able to break them down.

The St Macartan’s ladies pushed forward in search of goal but all they could muster was three points from Murray, Sarah McCarville and Grace Boyle.

Ballyhaise finished the game in style with Ruby Gilmartin, Ellie Brady and Clarke landing late scores to wrap up a deserved nine-point win for their side.

TEAMS

Aghadrumsee: Sarah Keenan, Cadhla McKenna, Niamh Beggan, Zoe Mulligan, Niamh McMahon, Sarah McCarville (0-01), Erica Douglas, Bláithín McAleer, Niaomh Boyle, Aoife Scott, Dearbhla Murray (0-06, 3f), Eimear Murray, Ava Crudden, Laura Grew (1-00, 1 pen), Sarah Jane Flanagan. Subs: Aoife McCabe (1-00) for N Boyle, Marta Crudden for Z Mulligan, Grace Boyle (0-01) for E Murray, Elizabeth O’Hara for N McMahon, Estelle Lambe for for S Flanagan.

Ballyhaise: Emma Mulvanney, Laura Costello, Áine Brady, Emma Duggan (1-01), Ciara Lee, Alex Well Peters, Eimear Rudden, Ellie Brady (1-02, 1f), Sinead Moore, Ruby Gilmartin (0-01), Clodagh Clarke (0-03), Elaine Brady (0-04, 1f), Lucy Jayne Grant (0-04), Elaine Reilly, Aoife Rudden (0-01). Subs: Emma Colwell for R Gilmartin, Philippa Watters for E Reilly, Emma Murtagh for A Rudden.

