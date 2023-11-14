+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineBaldwin blasts CCCC’s proposal
ANGRY… Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin has hit out at the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee’s new proposal.

Baldwin blasts CCCC’s proposal

Posted: 3:28 pm November 14, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

‘IT’S absolutely ludicrous’ is how Erne hurling manager Joe Baldwin reacted to the proposal by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to potentially exclude Fermanagh from the Allianz Hurling League and top-tier competitions from 2025.

Next month, CCCC delegates from across the country will meet to vote on whether counties with less than five adult hurling teams should only be allowed to compete in the Lory Meagher Cup, with no chance of promotion.

If the proposal is passed by delegates at this CCCC meeting, five counties – Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Louth – will be affected, with their inter-county season reduced from six to three months.

Baldwin felt that if it happened, it would be the ‘death knell’ for small hurling clubs and counties across Ireland.

