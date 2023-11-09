Balcas worker suffers serious leg injury

A MEMBER of Balcas’ team sustained a serious lower limb injury at its Enniskillen site on Sunday, October 29.

The company did not release the worker’s name but confirmed that the individual is recovering in hospital in Belfast and a full investigation into the incident is now taking place.

“Immediate support was provided by Balcas staff who summoned the Emergency Services, and our co-worker was brought to hospital in Belfast,” a Balcas spokesperson said.

“We are in direct contact and will continue to be in communication with his family to keep up to date with his recovery.

“The accident investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating fully with the HSE.

“Balcas is grateful to our team for their swift action and very appreciative to the Emergency Services who responded to the incident.

“Our injured colleague is very much our priority and as such we continue to engage and offer all our support during this time.”

One of Britain and Ireland’s largest wood product suppliers, Balcas’ sawmills in Enniskillen and Combined Heat and Power plants in Enniskillen and Invergordon are energy efficient and self sufficient.

The company’s 370 plus employees are experts in timber products and wood pellet production, delivery and supply.

