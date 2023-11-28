Armstrong delighted to end his season on a high

JON Armstrong was delighted to have ended his season on a high after finishing fourth overall at Rallye Du Var in France.
Driving the same M-Sport Poland Rally3 Ford Fiesta he suffered a massive crash in at Barum Czech Rally during his European Rally Championship winning season, the Kesh native produced a consistently fast performance to finish comfortably inside the top 10, beating a host of Rally2 machinery in the process.
“It went very well. It was a very nice rally, excellent stages,” beamed Armstrong, who had Ross Whittock on the notes. “There was a big variety of types of roads. There was some bumpy narrow stuff and then some really smooth, twisty Catalonia-type stuff. It was a very cool event.
