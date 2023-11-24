Apollo is Ireland’s most purr-fect cat

CHAMPION... Apollo was recently crowned the all Ireland GCCI winner in the British longhair category.

AN Irvinestown cat was judged as being ‘purr-fect’ as he was crowned as the Supreme Champion of Ireland.

Long-haired pedigree, Apollo, came away with top honours at the recent GCCFI (Governing Council of the Cat Fancy of Ireland) show in Dublin.

Owned by breeder, Judita Paulauskiene – who is 45 and runs the Cleaning Angels cleaning company in Irvinestown – Apollo has been lapping up the titles since he was born a year and a half ago winning his first show in Larne and going on to conquer Hillsborough and Cork as well.

Now, like the famous cartoon character, he’s the ‘Top Cat’ of Ireland.

Judita said: “I am a registered breeder of pedigree cats – breeding both British long and short hair cats. I also enter shows where cats are judged on what condition their fur is in as well as their physical build.

“Apollo has become supreme champion of Ireland – I think he is aware of all the fuss that’s being made of him. He’s a real ‘show-boy’ and enjoys the attention. When he came home after the show, he just knew that he had won.

“He is 18-months old and went to his first show when he was only five months old. He did very well in that as he won in his breeding class.

“As for travelling the long distances to the show, while some cats put up a fuss having to travel in the car, Apollo loves it. He is very good when he’s travelling.

“I’ve been breeding cats for two years. I got my first cat in September 2021 and since then, we have managed to produce two litters. The first one produced five kittens with the second producing four. Next month, we’re expecting a third litter of kittens – with Apollo being the father of them.

“Apollo is so far the only cat of ours that’s taking part in the shows. His partner – who is expecting next month’s litter – entered a show in Cork just before she got pregnant. She came in second place. She’s not entered since as pregnant cats cannot take part in the shows.

“My cats are like members of my family. There’s no restrictions placed on them – they go wherever they want and they sleep on my bed with total freedom.”