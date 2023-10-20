+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrylin captain Danny Leonard.

Winning championships is the stuff of dreams

Posted: 2:50 pm October 20, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

This Saturday evening, Danny Leonard will hope to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Louis, who captained Derrylin to Intermediate success back in 2014.

Danny was only 18 that day when the O’Connell’s won it for the first time in 17 years, but he was in the starting 15.

“It was a special occasion because we came out of nowhere to win that championship. No one really gave us a chance. I think Maguiresbridge were favourites at that time. It was a great win and thankfully we got over it (the line) that day, we just haven’t had too many days like that since.”

Whilst the silverware has been scarce, Leonard did go on to captain the Junior Championship-winning team in 2020 and since then they have accomplished themselves in Division One the past two seasons.

Leonard works in construction in Dublin and makes the trip up from the Capital for training twice a week, but says ‘it’s definitely worth the sacrifice’ and is now hoping to go a step further and put one over old foes Teemore, who inflicted somewhat of a hammering upon Derrylin in the group stages.

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

