Wanted man arrested in Fermanagh

Posted: 2:20 pm October 16, 2023

A suspect who is wanted for an assault in Cavan as been arrested by police in Fermanagh today.
In a statement released a short time ago, a PSNI spokesman said officers had arrested the 38-year-old, who is wanted in the South as he was due to stand trial in 2019 for an assault in the Cavan area.
The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the International Policing Unit in Fermanagh this morning (Monday, October 16th). He is to be brought before an extradition court in Belfast this afternoon.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “This morning’s arrest is another great example of the continued co-operation between An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit.
“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.

