Valley get ready for All Ireland league

Clogher Valley after their All Ireland League Play Off Final victory against Richmond.

Stephen Bothwell says he’s expecting a ‘high standard’ of rugby when Clogher Valley takes on Ballina in the club’s first ever All-Ireland League game this weekend.

Valley travel to Heffernan Park in Ballina for the match and the coach says there’s good excitement in the camp.

“Really from the end of last season, we’ve been looking forward to it,” said Bothwell, ahead of Saturday’s game.

“It’s hopefully going to be a good first All-Ireland League game for the club,” he anticipated.

The trip west provides something of an unknown entity for Bothwell who says;

“Going on last year, they (Ballina) were in the bottom end of the table, but we don’t know what way they’ll be,” said the Valley coach.

“I believe that they’ve a new coaching ticket in this season, as do four other sides in the competition that we’re in.

“We don’t really know what we’ll be coming into (in Ballina), so we’re just going to have to take it at face value,” added Bothwell.

