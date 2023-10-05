+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportValley get ready for All Ireland league
Clogher Valley after their All Ireland League Play Off Final victory against Richmond.

Valley get ready for All Ireland league

Posted: 3:43 pm October 5, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Stephen Bothwell says he’s expecting a ‘high standard’ of rugby when Clogher Valley takes on Ballina in the club’s first ever All-Ireland League game this weekend.

Valley travel to Heffernan Park in Ballina for the match and the coach says there’s good excitement in the camp.

“Really from the end of last season, we’ve been looking forward to it,” said Bothwell, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Advertisement

“It’s hopefully going to be a good first All-Ireland League game for the club,” he anticipated.

The trip west provides something of an unknown entity for Bothwell who says;

“Going on last year, they (Ballina) were in the bottom end of the table, but we don’t know what way they’ll be,” said the Valley coach.

“I believe that they’ve a new coaching ticket in this season, as do four other sides in the competition that we’re in.

“We don’t really know what we’ll be coming into (in Ballina), so we’re just going to have to take it at face value,” added Bothwell.

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Sports Personality Award goes to ERBC ‘Golden Girls’ Kinawley’s eye for goal sees them reclaim the title Double delight for Belcoo minors

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:43 pm October 5, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA