Under 17s Finals moved out of Brewster Park

The Under 17 Championship Finals scheduled to take place at Brewster Park have both been moved to alternative venues.

The St Mary’s versus Teemore ‘B’ Final which was due to form part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Intermediate Final between Teemore and Derrylin, has been moved to Derrygonnelly, at the earlier time of 1pm.

The Under 17 ‘A’ Final which was to be played before the Fermanagh Senior Championship Final in Brewster Park on Sunday has now been moved to Tempo with a 11am throw-in.

Advertisement

Communication from the Fermanagh County Board today (Friday) said;

” Unfortunately, after the rain that has fallen in the last few days and the rain predicted to fall in the coming days, the U17 curtain raisers have both had to be pulled from Brewster Park and Plan B adopted for this weekend to enable fixtures to proceed.

“Our sincere apologies for this inconvenience and obvious disappointment to the players, management teams and clubs.”

As it stands, the Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals are still scheduled to be played at Brewster Park this weekend with a pitch inspection due to take place on Saturday to determine if the pitch is playable.