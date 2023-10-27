+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTributes paid to former Trillick footballer ‘Shep’
TRIBUTES... The late Gerry Donnelly.

Tributes paid to former Trillick footballer ‘Shep’

Posted: 2:03 pm October 27, 2023

A FORMER Trillick footballer who was also well-known as an official of the former Omagh District Council has died.

Gerry Donnelly, affectionately known as ‘Shep’, was the dog warden for the local council from the 1980s.

He was also the main researcher of the ‘GAA in Tyrone’ alongside the author, Joe Martin, who died in August, and served local government for more than three decades in a variety of roles, including licensing, and under the Environment and Place Directorate of the new Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

Advertisement

As a footballer, ‘Shep’ was highly-regarded. Mr Donnelly won five Tyrone senior championship medals as a member of the mighty ‘Reds’ team, which blazed a trail during the 1970s and 1980s.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

The hurt of last year’s defeat spurs Belcoo on to win Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’ Sadness at death of much-loved Doreen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:03 pm October 27, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA