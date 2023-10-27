Tributes paid to former Trillick footballer ‘Shep’

A FORMER Trillick footballer who was also well-known as an official of the former Omagh District Council has died.

Gerry Donnelly, affectionately known as ‘Shep’, was the dog warden for the local council from the 1980s.

He was also the main researcher of the ‘GAA in Tyrone’ alongside the author, Joe Martin, who died in August, and served local government for more than three decades in a variety of roles, including licensing, and under the Environment and Place Directorate of the new Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

As a footballer, ‘Shep’ was highly-regarded. Mr Donnelly won five Tyrone senior championship medals as a member of the mighty ‘Reds’ team, which blazed a trail during the 1970s and 1980s.

