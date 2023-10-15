+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The hurt of last year's defeat spurs Belcoo on to win
SPECIAL MOMENTS...Belcoo's Eimear and Cara Gray celebrate with their father Joe and nephew Dara.

The hurt of last year’s defeat spurs Belcoo on to win

Posted: 10:01 am October 15, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

“IT’S a great feeling,” said Belcoo manager Paul McGrath after his side lifted the Junior Championship Cup on Sunday afternoon.

“We were in the final last year and got nipped by a point by Lisnaskea, so this was always on our radar this season. We were hoping to get promoted in the league, which we did, and win the junior championship if we could.

“It’s a long road to get here, we’ve been working with this group for a long number of years. They’re very young, they’re keen, they are eager and they always listen and work hard for you and the talent is there as you can see today.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

