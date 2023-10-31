+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSt Joseph’s students celebrate success
SPECIAL AWARDS... Mrs Helena Palmer presents the Principals Award to Conor Whitmore, while Mrs Anita Kehoe presents the award for Contribution to School Life to Ryan McGowan.

St Joseph’s students celebrate success

Posted: 4:26 pm October 31, 2023

THE principal of St Joseph’s College in Enniskillen said that hard work has been key as her pupils reached their ‘wonderful potential’ over the past academic year.

“I hope you will feel inspired by the achievements of our pupils, the commitment of their teachers and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of celebration and friendship we create here,” said principal, Helena Palmer.

Over the past year, students at the Chanterhill Road-based school have excelled in both an academic and an extracurricular setting.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Troubles legacy chief to act as peacemaker Enniskillen man named ‘engineer of the year’ Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:26 pm October 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA