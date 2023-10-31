St Joseph’s students celebrate success

SPECIAL AWARDS... Mrs Helena Palmer presents the Principals Award to Conor Whitmore, while Mrs Anita Kehoe presents the award for Contribution to School Life to Ryan McGowan.

THE principal of St Joseph’s College in Enniskillen said that hard work has been key as her pupils reached their ‘wonderful potential’ over the past academic year.

“I hope you will feel inspired by the achievements of our pupils, the commitment of their teachers and enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of celebration and friendship we create here,” said principal, Helena Palmer.

Over the past year, students at the Chanterhill Road-based school have excelled in both an academic and an extracurricular setting.

