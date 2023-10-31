‘Spooktacular’ race is a massive success

SPOOKY TIME... Megan McNern, Christine McIntyre, Laura Flynn, Carla Hanna, Aisling McAdam and Linda Lynch during the very successful Enniskillen Spooktacular 5k run.

THE director of the ‘Enniskillen Spooktacular’ has said that the hard-working team of volunteers were key to making the annual event another ‘great night’ of running and fun in the town.

On Friday night Enniskillen was a hub of activity as 1,325 runners took part in the 5K ‘Spooktacular’ run through the streets, with City of Derry’s Conor Bradley claiming the big prize on the night.

Race Director, Dessie Elton, was very pleased with the turnout and success of the event.

“It was a great night. Everything was off to a tee,” said the Enniskillen Running Club member.

