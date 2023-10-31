+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Spooktacular’ race is a massive success
SPOOKY TIME... Megan McNern, Christine McIntyre, Laura Flynn, Carla Hanna, Aisling McAdam and Linda Lynch during the very successful Enniskillen Spooktacular 5k run.

‘Spooktacular’ race is a massive success

Posted: 4:23 pm October 31, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE director of the ‘Enniskillen Spooktacular’ has said that the hard-working team of volunteers were key to making the annual event another ‘great night’ of running and fun in the town.

On Friday night Enniskillen was a hub of activity as 1,325 runners took part in the 5K ‘Spooktacular’ run through the streets, with City of Derry’s Conor Bradley claiming the big prize on the night.

Race Director, Dessie Elton, was very pleased with the turnout and success of the event.

Advertisement

“It was a great night. Everything was off to a tee,” said the Enniskillen Running Club member.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Enniskillen has never looked so good! Natasha’s birthday party a big success Experience Enniskillen launch Halloween extravaganza

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:23 pm October 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA