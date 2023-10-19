Ryder knows too well the threat Derrygonnelly presents

It’s been 42 long years since Erne Gaels last lifted the New York Cup but this weekend Seamus Ryder and his team hope to end that wait.

After losing last year’s decider to Enniskillen Gaels, the Erne Gaels manager admitted that “the hurt showed there in the second half and it just drove us on. We didn’t want to lose to these lads again, but look, nothing is won yet.”

It was a massive scalp to beat the county champions, Enniskillen, by four points which now sets up a repeat of the 2016 County Final.

Seven years ago, Ryder lined out at full forward and scored seven points, five from frees, that day. It wasn’t enough though, he recalls, after the Harps retained the title for a second year running.

“Like Kinawley at the weekend, we thought we had them beat, much to our disappointment we didn’t,” recalls Ryder.

“They came back and beat us in the last five minutes, they kicked three on the trot to beat us by a point. Ryan (Lyons) got a goal that day and put us two up.

“I remember thinking we have these boys bate and that’s the worst thing you can think when you’re playing against them (Derrygonnelly) boys. So that’s the lesson I’ll be giving the boys this week.”

