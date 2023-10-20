Rooney’s Eurospar wins family business award

Family Business of the Year Award was presented to Rooney’s Eurospar by Connor Byrne, Partner, Modern Tyres and Roberta O’Neill, Fermanagh Herald.

“ABSOLUTELY delighted” was the reaction from Timmy Rooney after Rooney’s Eurospar scooped the Family Business of the Year Award.

Rooney’s has long been a mainstay in Enniskillen and the family firm were rewarded for decades of hard work and success.

The family have made major investments over the years, expanding and refurbishing the store. These developments have brought an extensive range of fresh food and local produce, an in-store bakery, a deli counter and hot food-to-go, Barista Bar coffee offering and an in-store community Post Office.

Timmy paid tribute to all involved – including the loyalty shown by the community and beyond.

He said: “We’re delighted. We’ve been a family business for 50 years now and it’s brilliant to receive this award.

“Our success is down to employing high quality staff over the years, the loyalty of our customers and the support of the local community.

“Not to mention a lot of hard work as well from everyone in the family.

“It’s been amazing over the years that we’ve received such great backing from the local community and beyond. – especially beyond as it’s heartening to see that we’re very much a destination for those in and outside of Enniskillen.”

Other nominations for this category included, Skip Service Enniskillen, Lux Robes, Crabtree Cottage Online and Enniskillen Photoshop.