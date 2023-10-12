Precious metal mining one step closer in Fermanagh

THE MINING company exploring for precious metals in the Fermanagh countryside has reported “encouraging” results from its latest tests.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC has been carrying out exploration in the county for several years now after previously being granted a licence to prospect in the Coonian and Brookeborough area.

Earlier this year the company announced it had begun a full exploration programme in the county after its sampling – which had initially been searching for diamonds – indicated the presence of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation.

Now it has revealed further analysis of stream sediment samples indicated “prospectivity” for nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation.

Karelian chairman Professor Richard Conroy said he was pleased with such “encouraging” results and said the company looked forward “to the planned follow up work programme.”

