+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice uncover stolen caravan in Irvinestown

Police uncover stolen caravan in Irvinestown

Posted: 10:11 am October 6, 2023

FERMANAGH police have uncovered a stolen caravan during a search in Irvinestown.
Yesterday (Thursday) the PSNI stated its District Support Team, working with Enniskillen Road Policing Interceptors, had carried out searches on foot of a warrant in Irvinestown under the Theft Act.
“During the search officers located a stolen caravan, three suspected stolen trailers and numerous other items which are suspected to be stolen,” said the spokesman.
“A male has been arrested for handling stolen goods and is assisting police with enquiries.”

Related posts:

Fr D’Arcy hopes police officers feel safe at Mass Fireworks keeping Enniskillen residents up at night Hold your horses

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:11 am October 6, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA