Police uncover stolen caravan in Irvinestown

FERMANAGH police have uncovered a stolen caravan during a search in Irvinestown.

Yesterday (Thursday) the PSNI stated its District Support Team, working with Enniskillen Road Policing Interceptors, had carried out searches on foot of a warrant in Irvinestown under the Theft Act.

“During the search officers located a stolen caravan, three suspected stolen trailers and numerous other items which are suspected to be stolen,” said the spokesman.

“A male has been arrested for handling stolen goods and is assisting police with enquiries.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007