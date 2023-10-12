Police appeal as one woman dies in Enniskillen crash

Police have confirmed a woman has passed away following the two vehicle collision on the Irvinestown Road outside Enniskillen yesterday (Wednesday 11th October).







The collision, involving a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia, occurred shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon, between the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) and Trory.

The female driver of the Skoda sadly died from her injuries at the scene while the female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.







The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

An investigation is underway, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1204 11/10/23.